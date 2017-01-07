LOS ANGELES - The third time was a charm.

Given a third power play in the third period for a chance to tie, the Wild forced overtime Saturday afternoon against the Los Angeles Kings when Zach Parise buried the equalizer with 43 seconds left on an Eric Staal setup.

But with 1:28 left in overtime, the Wild’s seven-game road winning streak came to an end when Tanner Pearson redirected a goal past Darcy Kuemper.

However, with the point, Bruce Boudreau is assured of coaching the Central Division in the All-Star Game back at the Staples Center later this month. Division coaches with the best points percentages through Tuesday’s games are elected. The Wild, which leads the West, is guaranteed of that now (.697).

With 53 points in 38 games, the Wild’s assured of its best first half in franchise history.

Wild vs. Los Angeles

Parise’s goal came after the Wild blew a 2-0 lead in the second period after Kuemper’s usually spotless play at the Staples Center didn’t last through Saturday.

The Wild backup goalie, who entered the matinee against the Kings with a 0.98 goals-against average and .967 save percentage, wasn’t at his sharpest and it nearly resulted in the Wild’s first road loss since Dec. 2.

With the Wild wanting to regroup after a poor second period, things didn’t start well when Jared Spurgeon was called for cross-checking seven seconds into the third.

The Kings made the Wild pay when Drew Doughty set up partner Jake Muzzin for a power-play, go-ahead goal.

Things could not have started better for the Wild.

By the 7:27 mark, it had a 2-0 lead on goals from Koivu, who scored the tying and winning goals two nights earlier in San Jose, and Charlie Coyle.

But the Kings turned the tide in the second half of the first period and continued to pressure during a dominant two-goal, 16-shot second period that could have been a heck of a lot worse.

It started early when defenseman Christian Folin whiffed on an outlet and handing the puck to Marian Gaborik. Kuemper denied him, but Trevor Lewis fired way over the net with Kuemper in no-man’s land on his behind.

But the Kings would soon cut the deficit to 2-1 when Jeff Carter, the NHL’s second-leading goal scorer, grabbed a puck in the defensive zone and turned on the jets. He flew past defenseman Ryan Suter and took a short-angle shot from the right circle that deflected off Kuemper’s glove and inside the post for his 22nd goal.

The Wild has given up goals in bunches lately, and the game would be tied 3 ½ minutes later.

Gaborik, the Wild’s leading goal scorer in history, entered with one goal in 17 games this season. But he cut to the inside of Suter and took a shot that Kuemper denied. But the rebound popped in the air and deflected in off Suter’s shield.

The Wild put forth precious little sustained pressure in the period. The shot attempts were 19-9 in the period, a surprising turn after the Wild got off to such a quality start.

Koivu, who has 10 goals and 21 points in the past 21 games, scored his 12th goal of the season after Muzzin’s turnover. He skated into the left circle and beat Peter Budaj with a shot the Kings goalie would have wanted back.

Later, after a faceoff, Jason Pominville threw a puck in the crease from behind the net and Charlie Coyle converted his 13th goal from the goalmouth to tie Eric Staal for the team lead.