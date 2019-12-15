STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Eric Staal, Wild: The center scored twice.

2. Jonas Brodin, Wild: The defenseman recorded two assists.

3. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger tallied team-leading 13th goal.

BY THE NUMBERS

9-0-3 Wild in past 12 home games.

8 Assists for Brodin in his past eight games.

100 Career games for Luke Kunin.

999 Career points for Staal.

SARAH McLELLAN