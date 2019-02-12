7 p.m. vs. Philadelphia • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM
Flyers make huge turnaround
Preview: When the Wild and Flyers previously met this season, Philadelphia won 7-4 at home Jan. 14, winning for only the second time in 11 games. Since then, the Flyers have been the NHL’s hottest team, going 9-0-1 before losing 4-1 at home to Pittsburgh on Monday. The Wild has gone the other direction; it is 1-3-2 since its bye week and winless in its past two home games.
Numbers: Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek has scored two goals on 10 shots in the past three games.
Injuries: Wild forwards Mikko Koivu (knee surgery) and Pontus Aberg (lower-body injury) and defenseman Matt Dumba (torn pectoral muscle) are out. Flyers goaltenders Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth (lower-body injuries), D Samuel Morin (knee) and F Pascal Laberge (hip surgery) are out.
RACHEL BLOUNT
