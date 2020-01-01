The Wild closed out the first half on New Year’s Eve the same way it started its season: with a loss.

– the first time this season it’s suffered back-to-back losses on home ice.

Toronto’s Auston Matthews and William Nylander each contributed a goal and assist, and goalie Frederik Andersen turned aside 26 shots.

The lone puck to get behind Andersen was a shot through traffic by defenseman Ryan Suter 11 minutes, 46 seconds into the second period, the Wild’s only power play goal in three chances.

But that only decreased the Wild’s deficit to two.

Just 5:55 into the first, the Maple Leafs scored their first on a one-timer by Alexander Kerfoot. With 31 seconds left in the frame, Toronto doubled its lead. Matthews tried to stuff the puck in at the near post and although he was unsuccessful, the puck squirted out into the crease for Nylander to bury.

– a backdoor shot by Matthews set up by Nylander.

– his 10th point in his last 10 games.

But the Wild couldn’t sustain that push, wrapping up the first half of the season at 19-17-5.

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares added an empty-net goal with 25 seconds remaining.

Goalie Devan Dubnyk finished with 25 saves.

Captain Mikko Koivu returned from a lower-body injury that sidelined him the previous 12 games. He earned an assist on Suter’s goal and set a screen on the play.