7 p.m. vs. Ottawa • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Top-scoring Senators coming to pay a visit

Preview: After losing consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season, the Wild faces Ottawa to begin a three-game homestand. The Wild will be looking to regain its scoring touch after managing only three goals on 79 shots in losses to Buffalo and Chicago. The Senators are tied for the NHL lead in goals per game (3.57), but they are at the bottom in goals allowed (4.19).

Players to watch: Wild D Matt Dumba is on a four-game point streak, with three goals and two assists in that span. He leads the Wild in shots on goal (67) and is tied for first among the league’s defensemen in power-play goals (three). … Ottawa F Matt Duchene is tied for fifth in the NHL in scoring (27 points), and D Thomas Chabot is second among league defensemen in points (24).

Numbers: The Wild and Senators feature the two highest-scoring defensive corps in the NHL. Each has 18 goals from defensemen. … Ottawa has won only two of eight road games this season (2-5-1), ranking 30th of 31 teams in road points.

Injuries: Ottawa F Marian Gaborik (back), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (torn Achilles) and D Ben Harpur (back) are out.

Rachel Blount