I'm fascinated by the daily update on various teams' chances of reaching the postseason that are provided in many leagues, including the NHL.
I'm not sure they tell us a whole lot we didn't already know — something we discussed on the debut episode of the North Score podcast, available on Startribune.com and shortly on iTunes as well — but they at least give us some snapshots of how a team is doing.
The Wild, for much of this season, was hovering at or below a 50 percent chance of reaching the postseason in the simulations run by both Hockey Reference and Sports Club Stats. You might have noticed the Wild has been winning a lot more lately, though, and not surprisingly its odds have improved dramatically.
Minnesota now has a 95 percent chance of reaching the postseason. The most likely scenario, too, is that the Wild gets in as the No. 3 team in the Central, not a wild card.
Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.