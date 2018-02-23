6 p.m. at N.Y. Rangers • FSN Plus, NHLN, 100.3-FM

Back to the slumping Rangers

Preview: The Wild concludes its three-game road trip against the Rangers, who lost 3-1 to the Canadiens on Thursday in Montreal. This is the Wild’s 10th back-to-back this season, and the team is 3-5-1 in the second game. New York has dropped five games in a row. That skid started Feb. 13 with a 3-2 loss to the Wild in Minnesota.

Players to watch: Winger Mats Zuccarello leads the Rangers in points with 43. Fellow winger J.T. Miller has scored a team-high four game-winning goals. Nine of center Mika Zibanejad’s 17 goals have come on the power play.

Numbers: The Wild is 17-8-3 against the Eastern Conference. In its last meeting with the Rangers, the Wild jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist has given up 12 goals in his past two games. New York is 2-8-1 against Central Division teams.

Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (fractured left hand) is out. Rangers Ds Kevin Shattenkirk (meniscus tear), Ryan McDonagh (upper body) and Steven Kampfer (hand) and G Ondrej Pavelec (sprained MCL) are also out, while F Chris Kreider (blood clot) is day-to-day.

SARAH McLELLAN