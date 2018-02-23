6 p.m. at N.Y. Rangers • FSN Plus, NHLN, 100.3-FM
Back to the slumping Rangers
Preview: The Wild concludes its three-game road trip against the Rangers, who lost 3-1 to the Canadiens on Thursday in Montreal. This is the Wild’s 10th back-to-back this season, and the team is 3-5-1 in the second game. New York has dropped five games in a row. That skid started Feb. 13 with a 3-2 loss to the Wild in Minnesota.
Players to watch: Winger Mats Zuccarello leads the Rangers in points with 43. Fellow winger J.T. Miller has scored a team-high four game-winning goals. Nine of center Mika Zibanejad’s 17 goals have come on the power play.
Numbers: The Wild is 17-8-3 against the Eastern Conference. In its last meeting with the Rangers, the Wild jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist has given up 12 goals in his past two games. New York is 2-8-1 against Central Division teams.
Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (fractured left hand) is out. Rangers Ds Kevin Shattenkirk (meniscus tear), Ryan McDonagh (upper body) and Steven Kampfer (hand) and G Ondrej Pavelec (sprained MCL) are also out, while F Chris Kreider (blood clot) is day-to-day.
SARAH McLELLAN
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.