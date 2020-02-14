GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Mika Zibanejad, Rangers: Forced OT with his goal late in regulation and scored in the shootout.

2. Artemi Panarin, Rangers: He also capitalized in the shootout after tallying a goal and assist in regulation.

3. Jordan Greenway, Wild: Had a goal and an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Assist by Wild captain Mikko Koivu to reach 500 in his career.

29 Games for Wild goalie Alex Stalock, a career high.

40 Faceoff wins by the Wild compared to 19 for the Rangers.

SARAH McLELLAN