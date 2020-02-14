GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Mika Zibanejad, Rangers: Forced OT with his goal late in regulation and scored in the shootout.
2. Artemi Panarin, Rangers: He also capitalized in the shootout after tallying a goal and assist in regulation.
3. Jordan Greenway, Wild: Had a goal and an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Assist by Wild captain Mikko Koivu to reach 500 in his career.
29 Games for Wild goalie Alex Stalock, a career high.
40 Faceoff wins by the Wild compared to 19 for the Rangers.
SARAH McLELLAN
