GAME RECAP

Star Tribune’s Three Stars

1. Alex Stalock, Wild: The backup goaltender stopped 38 shots.

2. Chris Stewart, Wild: Scored the game-winning goal after being a healthy scratch seven of the previous nine games.

3. Taylor Hall, New Jersey: The winger extended his personal point streak to 20 games with his 26th goal.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Wild goals in a span of 5 minutes, 36 seconds in the second period.

18 First-period shots by the Devils in assembling a one-goal lead.

900 Career points for Wild center Eric Staal, who scored an empty-net goal.

SARAH McLELLAN