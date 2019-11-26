6 p.m. at New Jersey Devils • FSN, 100.3-FM

Eastern swing concludes in Jersey

– sitting below the Wild in the standings. But the Devils are coming off a win, dumping the Red Wings 5-1 on Saturday.

Players to watch: Devils LW Taylor Hall has two goals in his past two games. C Kyle Palmieri has a team-best eight goals. Wild C Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice vs. New Jersey last season. Kaapo Kahkonen is scheduled to make his NHL debut in goal for the Wild.

Numbers: The Wild outscored the Devils 8-7 in the 2018-19 season series … Kahkonen will become the 85th player to make his NHL debut with the Wild and the second this season. … New Jersey is 4-4-4 on home ice. In its past 10 games, the Devils are 5-5.

Injuries: Devils D Connor Carrick (fractured finger) and C Kevin Rooney (upper body) are out. Wild G Devan Dubnyk (personal), D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) and W Marcus Foligno (lower body) are also out.