6 p.m. at New Jersey Devils • FSN, 100.3-FM
Eastern swing concludes in Jersey
Preview: This is the final stop on a three-game road trip for the Wild, its 17th away tilt in 25 contests overall. Last season, the Wild went 1-0-1 vs. the Devils. At 8-10-4, New Jersey is off to a slow start this season – sitting below the Wild in the standings. But the Devils are coming off a win, dumping the Red Wings 5-1 on Saturday.
Players to watch: Devils LW Taylor Hall has two goals in his past two games. C Kyle Palmieri has a team-best eight goals. Wild C Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice vs. New Jersey last season. Kaapo Kahkonen is scheduled to make his NHL debut in goal for the Wild.
Numbers: The Wild outscored the Devils 8-7 in the 2018-19 season series … Kahkonen will become the 85th player to make his NHL debut with the Wild and the second this season. … New Jersey is 4-4-4 on home ice. In its past 10 games, the Devils are 5-5.
Injuries: Devils D Connor Carrick (fractured finger) and C Kevin Rooney (upper body) are out. Wild G Devan Dubnyk (personal), D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) and W Marcus Foligno (lower body) are also out.