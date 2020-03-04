GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Alex Stalock, Wild: Stopped 37 of 38 shots.
2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger scored the game-winning goal and added an assist.
3. Ryan Suter, Wild: The defenseman set up Fiala’s goal, finished plus-3 and played a game-high, 27 minutes, 44 seconds.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Wins for the Wild in its past five games to remain a point shy of a playoff spot.
5 Consecutive games in which Fiala has recorded multiple points, a franchise record.
10 Victories for Stalock over his past 14 starts.
SARAH MCLELLAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Act of compassion leads to a spot at Bay Hill for Matthews
Brandon Matthews makes his PGA Tour debut this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, all because of a putt he missed last November in the Argentine Open.
Wolves
Raptors rally, snap three-game skid by beating Suns 123-114
Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Kyle Lowry added 28 and the Toronto Raptors rallied in the second half for a 123-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.
Wild
Chiasson OT goal, Koskinen 42 saves as Oilers beat Stars 2-1
Alex Chiasson scored a power-play goal 1:08 into overtime, Mikko Koskinen stopped 42 shots and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of likely Western Conference playoff teams.
Wild
Connor registers 3-point game, Jets beat Sabres 3-1
Forward Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.
Wolves
Timberwolves praise Naz Reid's performances in win over Pelicans
Rookie center went toe to toe with Zion Williamson as Wolves won.