GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Alex Stalock, Wild: Stopped 37 of 38 shots.

2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger scored the game-winning goal and added an assist.

3. Ryan Suter, Wild: The defenseman set up Fiala’s goal, finished plus-3 and played a game-high, 27 minutes, 44 seconds.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Wins for the Wild in its past five games to remain a point shy of a playoff spot.

5 Consecutive games in which Fiala has recorded multiple points, a franchise record.

10 Victories for Stalock over his past 14 starts.

SARAH MCLELLAN