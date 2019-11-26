GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Artemi Panarin, Rangers: The winger assisted on all three of the Rangers’ goals.
2. Tony DeAngelo, Rangers: The defenseman scored in overtime and tallied an assist.
3. Alex Stalock, Wild: The goaltender made 28 saves, including 10 in the second period.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Only goal for the Wild on two second-period shots.
32 Seconds elapsed in overtime before DeAngelo’s game-winner.
348 Career points for Zach Parise, which is third most in team history.
SARAH MCLELLAN
