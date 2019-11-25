6 p.m. at New York Rangers • FSN Plus, 100.3-FM

No deficit too large for Rangers

Preview: While the Wild was blowing a two-goal lead en route to a 5-4 overtime loss Saturday in Boston, the Rangers were in Montreal staging their own comeback. They overcame a 4-0 deficit to eke out a 6-5 victory. It was the fifth time a team has won in the NHL this season when trailing by four goals.

Players to watch: Rangers LW Brendan Lemieux had two goals in Saturday’s rally. C Artemi Panarin has a team-high 12 goals and 27 points. For the Wild, RW Mats Zuccarello has a goal and three assists during a three-game point streak. D Matt Dumba had a career-high seven hits Saturday.

Numbers: The Wild has collected at least a point in a season-high five straight games. G Alex Stalock’s 34 saves vs. the Bruins were a season high. New York surrenders the second-most shots per game in the NHL at 36.3.

Injuries: Rangers C Mika Zibanejad (upper body) and Ds Marc Staal (ankle infection) and Yegor Rykov (ankle) are out. Wild G Devan Dubnyk (personal), D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) and W Marcus Foligno (lower body) are also out.

Sarah McLellan