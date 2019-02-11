GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Devon Toews, Islanders: The defenseman scored the decisive goal on a power play in the second period.

2. Thomas Greiss, Islanders: Stopped 26 Wild shots.

3. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: Posted 32 saves of his own.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Win for the Wild in its past six games.

3 Goals for winger Mikael Granlund in his past 39 games.

6 Power plays for the Islanders.

SARAH MCLELLAN