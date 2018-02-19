Noon at New York Islanders • Barclays Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

The road beckons after stay at home

Preview: The Wild opens a three-game road trip against the Islanders in Brooklyn after going 2-1-2 during a five-game homestand. Although the team’s road play has been a work in progress this season, the Wild has won two of its past three games away from home. As for the Islanders, they have posted back-to-back 3-0 wins. Goalie Thomas Greiss recorded the most recent shutout, a 45-save effort.

Players to watch: Rookie Mathew Barzal has 62 points. Captain John Tavares reached the 30-goal plateau for the fourth time in his career. Edina’s Anders Lee boasts 29 goals and 46 points.

Numbers: The Wild is 15-8-3 against the Eastern Conference. Captain Mikko Koivu has racked up three goals and five points in his past six games. Eden Prairie native Nick Leddy has tallied 13 points in 22 games against the Wild. Warroad’s Brock Nelson has scored three game-winners, which is tied for second most on the team.

Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (fractured left hand) is out. Islanders Fs Nikolay Kulemin (upper body) and Shane Prince (lower body) and Ds Calvin de Haan (upper body) and Scott Mayfield (lower body) are also out.

SARAH McLELLAN