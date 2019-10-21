GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Jason Zucker, Wild: The winger opened the scoring and set up the game-winner.
2. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger capped off the Wild’s comeback with the deciding goal in the third period.
3. Phillip Danault, Canadiens: The center scored twice.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Points for the Wild’s line of Parise, Zucker and captain Mikko Koivu.
19 Shots by the Wild in the first period after the team had 17 in its previous game.
33 Game-winning goals for Parise with the Wild, which ties Koivu for the second-most in franchise history.
SARAH MCLELLAN
