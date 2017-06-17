The 2 p.m. trade freeze came and went without the Wild making a move.

The Wild can now only continue its long-standing trade talks with expansion Vegas until Thursday’s moratorium is lifted.

The Wild and all NHL teams will simultaneously submit their protected and exposed lists at 4 p.m. After approving each list, the NHL’s Central Registry will distribute the protection lists to all NHL clubs, including Vegas, at 9 a.m. Sunday.

It’s believed the Wild, as of late Saturday, had no prearranged trades made with the Golden Knights. That likely handicapped the Wild’s ability to trade one of its defensemen to another team before the freeze. As GM Chuck Fletcher indicated earlier in the week, he didn’t want to trade one of his defensemen and still potentially lose one in expansion.

When each team’s lists are made public Sunday, it’s believed the Wild, after protecting Ryan Suter and Jared Spurgeon, will have had to expose two of Jonas Brodin, Matt Dumba and Marco Scandella.

On Sunday, Golden Knights GM George McPhee will be the most popular man in the sport.

Not only will teams continue trade talks in an attempt to steer McPhee away from certain exposed players, several teams, including the Wild, may try to persuade him to acquire an exposed player and flip him in a subsequent trade. It’s very clear it’ll be a costly sum if Fletcher wants to keep McPhee’s hands off a specific defenseman or forward.

McPhee will also be permitted to start interviewing exposed players who are due to become an unrestricted or restricted free agent July 1. If Vegas signs a free agent by Wednesday at 9 a.m., that would count as the one player lost by a specific team to expansion. At 9 a.m. Wednesday, Vegas also must submit its expansion draft selections to the NHL and NHL Players’ Association.

The Golden Knights will announce their initial roster and any trades made throughout the NHL Awards Show starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The NHL also hopes to speed in a couple of inaugural Golden Knights players in time for the announcement.

Leading into Saturday, the Wild had received interest in several players the past few weeks, especially Dumba, Brodin and, interestingly, Scandella. The Wild was in on trade talks with Tampa Bay on Jonathan Drouin and Montreal with Alex Galchenyuk. It’s unclear how deep into talks the Wild got with Montreal, but sources say the Canadiens especially wanted Scandella in a package. It’s very likely that’s a deal that Fletcher could not make happen unless he knew for a fact he could ensure Vegas would not take the exposed Brodin or Dumba. It’s believed McPhee wouldn’t make such a commitment before the deadline.

The Wild has known for a year that the expansion rules would hurt its franchise more than many teams in the NHL. That’s why earlier this week, even coach Bruce Boudreau said if there wasn’t a quality trade for Fletcher to made, “maybe best thing to do is just understand you’re going to lose a good player and be done with it.”

Up front, the Wild’s expected to protect Zach Parise, Mikko Koivu, Jason Pominville and four among Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter, Charlie Coyle, Jason Zucker and Eric Staal. If Pominville waived his no-move clause (Fletcher hasn’t confirmed whether he asked Parise, Koivu, Pominville or Suter to waive their no-moves for the purposes of expansion exposure in order to protect an extra player), the Wild could protect Zucker and Staal.

Players expected to be exposed include forwards Erik Haula, Chris Stewart, Martin Hanzal (unrestricted free agent), Ryan White (unrestricted free agent), Jordan Schroeder, Kurtis Gabriel and some other minor leaguers. Other defensemen expected to be exposed include Gustav Olofsson, Christian Folin, Nate Prosser and some minor leaguers. In goal, Devan Dubnyk is expected to be protected and Alex Stalock and Darcy Kuemper (unrestricted free agent) is expected to be exposed.