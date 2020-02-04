The Wild lost defenseman Nick Seeler on waivers to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, and he won’t have to go far to play his next game.

The Blackhawks are at Xcel Energy Center to play the Wild on Tuesday night.

“Good for him,” said Wild coach Bruce Boudreau. “He’s a great kid. It should make for another interesting moment for tomorrow’s game. … We’ve said it, that [Carson Soucy] beat him out of a job. Take nothing away from Seels. He’s worked really hard for us, and he’s a great teammate. Picking him up is good for Chicago.”

Seeler, who had a year remaining on his contract at $725,000 a season, was the odd man out of the Wild lineup this season. The 26-year-old from Eden Prairie, who played college hockey at Omaha and with the Gophers, appeared in only six games because of the emergence of Soucy. When Greg Pateryn returned after missing most of the first half after core muscle surgery, the Wild was left with eight healthy defensemen.

In 99 career games with the Wild after being drafted in the fifth round in 2011, Seeler has two goals, 11 points and 93 penalty minutes. He played a career-high 71 games last season as a regular.