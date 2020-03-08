GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Dustin Brown, Kings: Winger scored a hat trick, added an assist.

2. Anze Kopitar, Kings: Captain recorded three points, including a goal.

3. Marcus Foligno, Wild: Winger had a goal and assist, finished plus-3.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Consecutive goals by Los Angeles in 1:13 in the third period after the Wild scored to make it 4-3.

6 Shorthanded goals given up by the Wild this season after the Kings scored on their penalty kill.

7 Goals given up by the Wild for the third time this season.

SARAH MCLELLAN