Star Tribune's Three stars
1. Matt Dumba, Wild: The defenseman set up two goals.
2. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: Center scored his first goal of the season in his return from injury.
3. Alex Stalock, Wild: The goalie made 30 saves, many of which came before the Wild's offense took off.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Consecutive wins for the Wild at Xcel Energy Center.
3 Goals for center Eric Staal in his past three games.
11 Different Wild players who recorded at least a point.
SARAH MCLELLAN
