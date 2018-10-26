GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: The goalie posted 23 saves and added an assist.
2. Eric Fehr, Wild: The center scored and tallied an assist.
3. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger set up Fehr’s goal and logged 2:57 of ice time on the penalty kill.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Assists for Dubnyk with the Wild, a franchise record for goalies.
7 Points for Mikael Granlund during a six-game point streak after he scored an empty-net goal.
1,000 Career NHL games for defenseman Ryan Suter.
SARAH McLELLAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Seven things to know about new Twins manager Rocco Baldelli
Drafted sixth overall in 2000, Baldelli's career was cut short by a muscular disorder and he's held an assortment of jobs with Tampa Bay.
Twins
Previous Twins managers and their records
Rocco Baldelli is the 14th manager in Twins history.
Twins
New Twins manager Rocco Baldelli at a glance
Rocco Baldelli, 37, was taken in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2000 MLB draft by Tampa Bay.
Wild
Yeo: 'My job should be in question' after Blues loss vs CBJ
Blues coach Mike Yeo expects fingers to be pointed after St. Louis' latest crushing defeat.
Wild
Wild extends winning streak to four with victory over reeling Kings
Devan Dubnyk was strong in net and picked up an assist as the Wild scored a pair of empty-net goals to seal a 4-1 victory over Los Angeles.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.