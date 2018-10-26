GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: The goalie posted 23 saves and added an assist.

2. Eric Fehr, Wild: The center scored and tallied an assist.

3. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger set up Fehr’s goal and logged 2:57 of ice time on the penalty kill.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Assists for Dubnyk with the Wild, a franchise record for goalies.

7 Points for Mikael Granlund during a six-game point streak after he scored an empty-net goal.

1,000 Career NHL games for defenseman Ryan Suter.

SARAH McLELLAN