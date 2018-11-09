ANAHEIM, Calif. – The results in the first half of back-to-backs this season have been mixed for the Wild, but the team has been a perfect 3-0 in the second test of the set – a trend it’ll look to continue Friday against the Ducks in Anaheim.

“I think it’s a team that can bounce back from anything,” goalie Alex Stalock said. “If we fall behind late, we know what we have in this room and the capability of whether it’s taking a lead or obviously back-to-back games where you’re tired and guys are exhausted. But at the same time, it’s worth getting the two points at the end of the night, and guys lay it on the line and we’ve had good luck in the second half so far.”

Stalock has been in net for two of the Wild’s wins in the second half of back-to-backs, and he’ll be back between the pipes Friday – the only lineup change for the Wild after it upended the Kings 3-1 Thursday in Los Angeles; he helped the team to a 5-4 overtime win over the Lightning Oct.20. Most recently, Stalock and the Wild held off the Oilers 4-3 in Edmonton Oct.30.

Another triumph against the Ducks wouldn’t just keep that streak alive; it’d also guarantee a winning record on this franchise-record seven consecutive road games since the Wild is currently 3-2.

The trip wraps up Sunday in St. Louis with a matinee against the Blues.

“I think a lot of teams would take a winning trip coming through these three stops,” Stalock said. “It’s not an easy three games, especially mixing in a back-to-back usually on that trip. We’re looking at tonight like we want this more than any game we’ve had so far.”

Projected lineup:

Zach Parise-Mikko Koivu-Nino Niederreiter

Jason Zucker-Eric Staal-Mikael Granlund

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Charlie Coyle

Marcus Foligno-Eric Fehr-J.T. Brown

Ryan Suter- Matt Dumba

Jonas Brodin-Jared Spurgeon

Nick Seeler-Greg Pateryn

Alex Stalock

Key numbers:

100: Career games for center Joel Eriksson Ek.

28: Points for captain Mikko Koivu in 42 career games against the Ducks.

197: Career assists for winger Mikael Granlund.

7: Power-play goals in 23 chances for the Wild since Oct.27.

7-3-1: The Wild’s record when the opposition scores first.

About the Ducks:

Anaheim has cooled off after a strong start in which it won five of its first seven games. One the heels of that run, the team dropped six a row but it’s won twice in its past three games. The Ducks are still without winger Corey Perry, who’s recovering from knee surgery. Winger Rickard Rakell has a team-high 12 points. Goalie John Gibson has been steady, posting a .933 save percentage.