Gallery: Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) thought he had a second period goal, but it was overturned upon review.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) tried to disrupt a breakaway attempt by Nashville Predators center Nick Bonino (13) in the second period. With him was teammate Luke Kunin

Gallery: Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) celebrated with the bench after he scored in the second period to bring the Wild within a goal of Nashville.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) scored on this second period shot to bring the Wild within a goal of Nashville.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) dug for the puck behind the stick of Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne in the first period.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild center Matt Cullen (7) reached for the puck after it rebounded off the pads of Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne.

Gallery: Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrated his first period goal as he skated past the bench.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker celebrated scoring the game winner in the third period.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) followed through on his shot that scored on an empty Nashville net in the third period.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker celebrated scoring the game winner in the third period.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal (12) scored the tying goal on Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) at 15:01 in the third period.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker (16) scored the game winner on this backhand in while defended by Nashville Predators defenseman Alexei Emelin (25) wing Filip Forsberg (9).

Gallery: Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker (16) scored the game winner on this backhand in while defended by Nashville Predators defenseman Alexei Emelin (25) wing Filip Forsberg (9).

Gallery: Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker celebrated scoring the game winner in the third period.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) turned towards the bench after scoring an empty netter insurance goal in the third period.

The suspense lasted all of 49 seconds.

Would Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk extend his three-game shutout streak? Nope. Nashville’s Ryan Johansen scored 49 seconds into Thursday night’s game, spoiling that story line.

This hushed an announced sellout crowd of 18,888 at Xcel Energy Center, and it stayed quiet, as the Predators built a three-goal lead.

But the Wild came back, getting a tying goal from Eric Staal late in the third period, followed by a go-ahead goal by Jason Zucker and an empty-netter by Jared Spurgeon in a 6-4 triumph.

The Wild extended its winning streak to four games, ending a five-game winning streak for Nashville.

The Wild liked its chances with Dubnyk at the top of his game. His franchise-best shutout streak officially covered 195 minutes, 54 seconds.

Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker celebrated scoring the game-winner in the third period.

Johansen, Nashville’s first-line center, ended it by scoring his first goal of the season in his 18th game. Filip Forsberg hit Johansen with a pass out front from behind the goal line, and from the right side of the crease, Johansen slid the puck through Dubnyk’s five-hole.

The Wild trailed 1-0 after the first period and was lucky the score wasn’t worse, as Minnesota got outshot 14-8 and had to kill three penalties. Dubnyk stayed sharp even with the streak over. He made a big glove save on Ekholm’s slapshot from the point, helping kill the first penalty.

Nashville stretched the lead to 2-0 in the second period, when Roman Josi whistled a slapshot through Dubnyk’s pads. That time there was a scramble in front of the net, with Dubnyk using his stick to swipe the puck off the goal line at one point before the play moved to Josi on the half-wall.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau challenged the goal, hoping it would be called goalie interference, but the play stood, costing Minnesota its timeout.

The Wild didn’t get its first power play chance until the 10:07 mark of the second period when Forsberg went off for tripping. A cross-checking penalty gave Minnesota a 5-on-3 advantage for 32 seconds. But the first penalty expired, and then disaster struck.

Zucker turned over the puck entering the offensive zone, and Ekholm took the gift on a breakaway, beating Dubnyk with a shot under the right shoulder for a 3-0 Nashville lead.

It looked like the Wild might go quietly into the night, but Matt Dumba beat Pekka Rinne with a slapshot at the 16:16 mark of the second period. Minnesota’s momentum built quickly.

Nino Niederreiter had a goal overturned, as the NHL command center in Toronto ruled that he punched the puck into the net with his glove.

But the struggling Wild power play delivered a goal in the final minute of the period. Mikael Granlund made a nifty 10-foot flip pass to Niederreiter in the slot, and the winger sniped it past Rinne, trimming the lead to 3-2

But 57 seconds into the third period, Nashville led 4-2 on Viktor Arvidsson’s seventh goal of the season. Things looked bleak for the Wild — until Spurgeon cut the margin to 4-3 at the 13:04 mark.

Then the goals kept coming: Staal’s tying tally at 15:01, Zucker’s lead goal two minutes later and Spurgeon again at 18:53.