7 p.m. vs. Los Angeles • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3 FM
Two teams streaking in opposite directions to square off
Preview: While the Wild has assembled a three-game winning streak, the Kings are going in the opposite direction. They have lost five in a row and are 2-6-1, tied with St. Louis for the fewest victories in the Western Conference although the Blues, with a 3-1 edge in overtime losses, have two more points. Los Angeles has been outscored 25-7 during its slide and has not led at any point in the five losses. The Wild has earned points in all five home games (3-0-2).
Players to watch: Wild F Mikael Granlund is on a five-game point streak, with three goals and three assists in that span. F Jason Zucker has points in the past three games and leads the team in goals (four) and shots (30). F Alex Iafallo tops the Kings roster with seven points (two goals, five assists).
Numbers: The Wild has earned points in nine of its past 10 games against Los Angeles (5-1-4). The Kings are 0-5-1 when their opponent scores first, while the Wild is 4-1-1 when it yields the first goal.
Injuries: Wild F Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) and F Matt Hendricks (leg) are out. Kings F Jonny Brodzinski (shoulder), F Dustin Brown (broken finger) and F Gabe Vilardi (back) are out.
RACHEL BLOUNT
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.