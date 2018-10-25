7 p.m. vs. Los Angeles • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3 FM

Two teams streaking in opposite directions to square off

Preview: While the Wild has assembled a three-game winning streak, the Kings are going in the opposite direction. They have lost five in a row and are 2-6-1, tied with St. Louis for the fewest victories in the Western Conference although the Blues, with a 3-1 edge in overtime losses, have two more points. Los Angeles has been outscored 25-7 during its slide and has not led at any point in the five losses. The Wild has earned points in all five home games (3-0-2).

Players to watch: Wild F Mikael Granlund is on a five-game point streak, with three goals and three assists in that span. F Jason Zucker has points in the past three games and leads the team in goals (four) and shots (30). F Alex Iafallo tops the Kings roster with seven points (two goals, five assists).

Numbers: The Wild has earned points in nine of its past 10 games against Los Angeles (5-1-4). The Kings are 0-5-1 when their opponent scores first, while the Wild is 4-1-1 when it yields the first goal.

Injuries: Wild F Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) and F Matt Hendricks (leg) are out. Kings F Jonny Brodzinski (shoulder), F Dustin Brown (broken finger) and F Gabe Vilardi (back) are out.

RACHEL BLOUNT