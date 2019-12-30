GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Semyon Varlamov, Islanders: The goalie had 25 saves.
2. Matt Martin, Islanders: The winger turned in the game-winning goal.
3. Ryan Donato, Wild: The winger scored and had three shots, tied for the most on the team.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Power play goals by the Wild in three chances.
2 Goals by the Islanders in 1 minute, 37 seconds.
3 Regulation losses this season for the Wild at Xcel Energy Center.
SARAH MCLELLAN
