5 p.m. vs. N.Y. Islanders • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 107.9-FM

Preview: This is the start of a four-game homestand for the Wild, its longest stint at Xcel Energy Center this season. The Wild will play 16 of its next 19 games at home. After shutting out the Flames 3-0 Monday, the Wild improved to 10-2-3 on home ice. The Islanders visit after being upended 5-2 Friday in Chicago.

Players to watch: Islanders C Mathew Barzal leads the team in goals (16), assists (16) and points (32). LW Anders Lee has two goals in his past three games. … Wild G Devan Dubnyk made a season-high 40 saves in the 6-4 win at Colorado on Friday, the eighth 40-plus save performance of his career with the team. C Eric Staal has scored seven of his 15 goals in the past eight games.

Numbers: The Wild’s 47 goals since Dec. 1 (excluding shootout goals) are the most in the NHL. Going back to Nov. 14, the Wild’s 3.67 goals-per-game average is second. New York is 1-3-1 in its past five games. The 96 goals surrendered by the Islanders are the fewest in the NHL.

Injuries: Islanders RW Cal Clutterbuck (wrist) is out. Wild D Greg Pateryn (lower body), C Mikko Koivu (lower body) and Jason Zucker (fractured fibula) are also out.

SARAH McLELLAN