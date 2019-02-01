In the West

The Wild (26-21-3) comes out of the All-Star break having won three in a row and four of its past five. Entering play on Friday, here are the top eight teams (with point totals) in the Western Conference:

Central division

1. Winnipeg68

2. Nashville64

3. Wild55

Pacific division

1. Calgary71

2. San Jose65

3. Vegas62

Wild cards

1. Dallas54

2. Colorado52