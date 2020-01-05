Calgary Flames (21-17-5, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (20-17-5, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit Minnesota after the Wild knocked off Winnipeg 3-2 in overtime.

The Wild are 12-11-2 against conference opponents. Minnesota ranks seventh in the NHL shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.0 goals on 29.1 shots per game.

The Flames are 6-6-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Calgary has scored 23 power-play goals, converting on 18.1% of chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 23, Minnesota won 3-0. Luke Kunin recorded a team-high 2 points for the Wild.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Staal leads the Wild with 16 goals, adding 17 assists and totaling 33 points. Ryan Suter has recorded three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Matthew Tkachuk has recorded 36 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Flames. Johnny Gaudreau has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jason Zucker: out (lower body).

Flames: T.J. Brodie: day to day (illness).