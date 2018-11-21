It’s only a two-game skid, but this is the longest the Wild has gone without a point this season – a short slump the team has a chance to end Wednesday when it hosts the Senators at Xcel Energy Center.

“We’re a team that wants to win,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “You want to win every game so when you lose two games in a row or three out of four, I don’t think we’re any different than any team in the league. You want to get off that slide and get back to the winning column.”

Before falling to the Blackhawks 3-1 Sunday in Chicago, the Wild was upended 3-2 by the Sabres at home Saturday after giving up three unanswered goals.

What underscored both losses was the team’s inability to cash in on a plethora of shots, as the Wild scored just three goals last weekend on 79 shots.

“We kind of deserved to lose [to Buffalo] just because of the chances we had,” winger Marcus Foligno said. “We didn’t take it to them. We didn’t finish, and it came back to bite us and that was our own fault. In Chicago, I thought besides that first period … we played a pretty good game. Our second period was obviously really good. We had a lot of chances in the second. We were buzzing pretty good but again, we just didn’t capitalize on our chances. So it’s on us. We gotta learn to finish.”

Foligno didn’t finish that game against the Blackhawks, exiting in the third period after he got hit with a shot on the outside of the right leg.

Despite getting helped off the ice and hobbling after the game, Foligno was back at practice Tuesday and is fine to play against the Senators.

“I didn’t really have much feeling in the leg,” he said. “I hit a nerve, so it kind of makes your leg go dead. That was our biggest concern. I just didn’t feel anything, so I thought the worst. So I just stayed down. It was obviously too sore to get going. Right now, it’s a lot better. It’s not great, but it’s good enough to play. I feel confident on it. At the end of the day, it’s just a really bad bruise and something you can play through.”

Projected lineup:

Zach Parise-Mikko Koivu-Nino Niederreiter

Jason Zucker-Eric Staal-Mikael Granlund

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Charlie Coyle

Marcus Foligno-Eric Fehr-J.T. Brown

Ryan Suter- Matt Dumba

Jonas Brodin-Jared Spurgeon

Nick Seeler-Greg Pateryn

Devan Dubnyk

Key numbers:

6-2-2: The Wild’s record at home this season.

5: Power-play goals in the last four games.

18: Goals by the Wild’s blue line – same for Ottawa’s defense.

6: Points for winger Mikael Granlund in the last seven games.

8-4: Goalie Devan Dubnyk’s record in the past 12 games.

About the Senators:

This is the start of a four-game road trip for the Senators, who have won two of their previous three games. Overall, they’re 9-9-3 and 2-5-1 on the road. Ottawa has been particularly successful on the power play, going 18-for-72. Center Matt Duchene has a team-high 27 points. His 10 goals also pace Ottawa.