Mike Modano was named executive adviser by the Wild on Thursday.

The Hockey Hall of Famer and former No. 1 overall pick by the Minnesota North Stars will work with Wild owner Craig Leipold and President Matt Majka on initiatives relating to the team’s sales, corporate partnerships and community relations efforts starting Sept. 1, the Wild said in a news release.

“I have always felt a special relationship with this community,” the 48-year-old Modano said in the release.

Modano had 561 goals and 813 assists for 1,374 points in 1,499 NHL games in 21 seasons with the North Stars, Dallas Stars and Detroit. The top pick in 1988 played four seasons in Minnesota before the North Stars moved to Dallas. His points and goals are most among American-born players; he won a Stanley Cup with Dallas in 1999 and had his No. 9 retired by the Stars.

He and his wife, Allison — daughter of former Gophers and NHL defenseman Joe Micheletti — have four children.