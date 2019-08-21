The Minnesota Wild have hired Bill Guerin, who won two Stanley Cups as a player and two more titles in the front office with the Pittsburgh Penguins, as their new general manager.

Guerin was announced Wednesday as the fourth GM in the team's 19-year history, three weeks after predecessor Paul Fenton was fired by owner Craig Leipold. Guerin spent the last five seasons as assistant general manager of the Penguins, who won consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. He worked three years in player development prior to that for the club he skated for in the final two of his 18 seasons as an NHL player. He was on Pittsburgh's title-winning team in 2009.

The 48-year-old Guerin had 429 goals and 427 assists in 1,263 career games with eight different teams. He also won a Stanley Cup in 1995 with the New Jersey Devils.