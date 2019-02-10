BROOKLYN, N.Y. – After opening this brief two-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the Devils Saturday, the Wild will go for a sweep Sunday when it visits the Islanders in Brooklyn.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak, and it was a performance led by the third line.

Center Joel Eriksson Ek teamed up with wingers Marcus Foligno and Luke Kunin to tally three goals and five points, a smooth reunion for the three after they played together before the Wild’s eight-day break late last month.

“We were all trying to skate a lot and keep it simple,” Eriksson Ek said. “Just get the puck behind their ‘D,’ and try to get it back. I think we’re all pretty good skaters, too, which always helps.”

Kunin scored and added an assist, notching his fourth and fifth points during a career-high three-game point streak.

“I feel good,” Kunin said. “I’m keeping it simple, just getting pucks at the net and going to the net myself. Right now that’s where I’m finding success at, so that’s what I want to keep doing.”

Goalie Devan Dubnyk played Saturday, making 16 saves, and it’s unclear if he’ll handle the second half of the back-to-back or if backup Alex Stalock will start.

“After the first shot there, I thought he made a couple big saves at the end of the first period to keep it a 1-1 game,” coach Bruce Boudreau said of Dubnyk's play Saturday. “Then I thought he made good saves, big saves in the second period. … The saves might not have looked tough, but the ones along the ice they were going through bodies. So he couldn’t see them. Those were big. He couldn’t do anything on the second goal, but he stood tall for us and we needed that.”

Projected lineup:

Zach Parise-Mikael Granlund-Charlie Coyle

Jordan Greenway-Eric Staal-Jason Zucker

Marcus Foligno-Joel Eriksson Ek-Luke Kunin

Kyle Rau-Victor Rask-Eric Fehr

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Anthony Bitetto-Jonas Brodin-

Nick Seeler-Greg Pateryn

Devan Dubnyk

Key numbers:

5-3-1: The Wild’s record in the second half of a back-to-back.

2-0: How the Wild fared against the Islanders last season.

7-3-1: Record for the Wild over its last 11 road games.

7: Points in the last seven games for defenseman Ryan Suter.

2: Goals for winger Zach Parise in his last four games.

About the Islanders:

New York continues to lead the Metropolitan Division with 32 wins and 70 points after outlasting the Colorado Avalanche Saturday in overtime. Overall, the team has won 15 of its last 20. The Islanders are also 6-0-1 in their last seven games. Second-year center Mathew Barzal leads the group in points with 48. Winger Anders Lee has a team-high 18 goals.