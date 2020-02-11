The first trade of General Manager Bill Guerin's tenure subtracted a core piece while netting a return centered on future assets, but that doesn't mean Guerin is scrapping the Wild's playoff push.

"If there is quit, there will be more trades," Guerin said Tuesday. "I wholeheartedly expect this team to compete for a playoff spot. We're right there and if there's any signs of anyone taking their foot off the gas, that will be an indication."

On Monday, the Wild sent veteran winger Jason Zucker to the Penguins for a first-round pick this summer, defensive prospect Calen Addison and winger Alex Galchenyuk.

Guerin called the deal "a fair trade" that fills holes for the Wild, helping the team in the interim and the future.

Galchenyuk is expected to make his Wild debut Tuesday night against the Golden Knights even though he wasn't at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday morning. Guerin will evaluate whether Galchenyuk, who is on an expiring contract, is a long-term fit. Galchenyuk has five goals and 17 points in 45 games this season but had 19 goals in each of the previous two seasons. He recorded a career-high 30 in 2015-16.

"Hopefully we can help him find his scoring touch again," Guerin said.

Guerin was assistant GM of the Penguins when that team first becames interested in Zucker. "Last year I was on the other side of this trade," said Guerin, who was hired by the Wild seven months ago. "It's kind of funny. There was still a desire there to get him, and I knew that."

Wild's projected lineup

Zach Parise-Eric Staal-Kevin Fiala

Alex Galchenyuk-Luke Kunin-Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno-Joel Eriksson Ek-Jordan Greenway

Ryan Donato-Mikko Koivu-Ryan Hartman

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Brad Hunt

Alex Stalock

Key numbers

5-1-1: Record for the Wild vs. Vegas.

11: Points for center Eric Staal in seven career games against the Golden Knights.

4: Goals for winger Kevin Fiala during a four-game point streak.

7: Points for defenseman Jared Spurgeon in the last nine games.

4-2-1: Record for Alex Stalock in his last seven starts.

About the Golden Knights

Vegas is battling for one of the top spots in the Pacific Division and is currently third with 64 points. The Golden Knights are coming off a shootout loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday. Overall, the team is 1-1-1 in its last three games. Winger Mark Stone has a team-high 53 points. Fellow winger Max Pacioretty, who's second in points with 52, has a team-high 24 goals.