According to NHL.com, the Wild was credited with 20 giveaways in its 6-3 loss to Dallas on Tuesday, the most the Wild has had in any game since being charged with 21 on March 24, 2015, vs. the Islanders.

Through 12 games this season, Minnesota has committed the fifth-lowest number of giveaways (104) in the league even after Tuesday's debacle. And last season, Minnesota had by far the fewest in the league (517). Florida, the leader, had 1,234.

That sort of disparity, though, might tell us more about the stat and how it's being tracked by the teams themselves.

This season, for instance, the Wild has been credited with 81 giveaways in eight road games (a little over 10 per game) and just 23 in four home games (a little less than six per game). And since the start of the 2013-14 season, the Wild has had 15 games in which it has been tagged with 15 or more giveaways. All but one of those came on the road.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.