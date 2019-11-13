Wild gameday

7 p.m. vs. Arizona • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Coyotes coming off major road victories

Preview: While the Wild faltered since visiting Arizona Saturday, the Coyotes have soared. After that 4-3 rally by the Wild, the Coyotes pocketed back-to-back victories on the road against the Capitals and Blues. Both games were won by Arizona in a shootout. The Coyotes became the first team in NHL history to beat the last two Stanley Cup champions on the road in consecutive days.

Players to watch: Coyotes F Conor Garland scored vs. the Blues Tuesday in regulation before adding his second shootout goal in as many games. F Clayton Keller has two goals and an assist on Arizona's road trip. Wild D Matt Dumba has scored in back-to-back games.

Numbers: The Wild is 3-0-1 in its last four contests at home. Arizona is 7-2-2 as the visitor. The Wild killed off all three Coyotes power plays in Saturday's matchup.

Injury: Wild D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) and F Marcus Foligno (lower body) are out. Coyotes D Niklas Hjalmarsson (fractured fibula) is also out.

Sarah McLellan