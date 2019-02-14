They looked like minutes that are normal for the NHL's behemoths on the blue line.

Twenty-five. Twenty-four. Twenty-two.

Instead, that's how much the Wild had to rely on its offensive leaders amid a shorthanded lineup — a what-if factor in the team's 5-4 letdown to the Flyers on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center.

"These are minutes that these guys aren't used to, especially when you have six power plays and they have four and some of those guys have got to play on both ends," coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Forwards Victor Rask and Matt Hendricks exited the game in the second period, leaving the Wild with 10 forwards the rest of the way. While not an excuse, losing two forwards certainly leveled the playing field in terms of energy.

Mikael Granlund skated a career-high 25 minutes, 6 seconds. Zach Parise clocked in at a season-high 24:12. Same with Eric Staal at 22:28.

Sarah McLellan