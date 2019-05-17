Wild forward Luke Kunin was added to the U.S. national team roster today and joined the team in Slovakia, where it is participating in the World Championships.

Kunin's season ended when the Iowa Wild was eliminated from the American Hockey League playoffs. He had six goals in 11 playoff games at Iowa after scoring six goals in 49 games with the Wild.

The former University of Wisconsin standout was captain of the U.S. junior national team when it won a gold medal in 2017.

The U.S. roster is now maxed out at 25 players. It is 3-1 in the tournament so far and has three preliminary round games remaining, including one against Denmark on Saturday.

Wild defenseman Ryan Suter is also on Team USA.