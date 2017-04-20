Gallery: St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo, right, looks to pass as Minnesota Wild's Mikko Koivu, of Finland, defends during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild's Charlie Coyle (3) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko defends during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

Gallery: St. Louis Blues' Patrik Berglund, of Sweden, shoots wide of Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (40), as Ryan Suter (20) and Jason Zucker (16) help defend during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild's Jason Zucker (16) is unable to score past St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild's Charlie Coyle celebrates after scoring during the first period in Game 4 of the team's NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild's Marco Scandella (6) controls the puck as teammate Ryan White (21) watches as St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo, right, falls during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild's Eric Staal, center, is caught between St. Louis Blues' Alexander Steen, left, and Alex Pietrangelo during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild's Jared Spurgeon (46) dumps the puck into the corner as St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz, left, and Vladimir Tarasenko, of Russia, defend during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild's Martin Hanzal, left, of the Czech Republic, celebrates after scoring past St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) and Blues' Bouwmeester during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

Gallery: The St. Louis Blues' Zach Sanford, right, tangles with Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild during the first period of Game 4 in the Western Conference quarterfinals at Scottrade Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild's Jonas Brodin, of Sweden, passes to teammate Nate Prosser (39) as St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz (17) watches during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

Gallery: The Minnesota Wild's Ryan White sends the St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo airborne during the second period of Game 4 in the Western Conference quarterfinals at Scottrade Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Gallery: The St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester, left, looks to help goalie Jake Allen against the Minnesota Wild's Mikko Koivu (9) during the second period of Game 4 in the Western Conference quarterfinals at Scottrade Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Gallery: St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) regroups as the Minnesota Wild celebrate Martin Hanzal's second-period goal during Game 4 in the Western Conference quarterfinals at Scottrade Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild's Martin Hanzal, of the Czech Republic, and St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz, right, chase the loose puck during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

Gallery: St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) saves a shot by the Minnesota Wild's Jason Zucker (16), who looks for a rebound during the second period of Game 4 in the Western Conference quarterfinals at Scottrade Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild's Martin Hanzal, of the Czech Republic, is congratulated by Ryan White (21) after scoring during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

Gallery: Members of the Minnesota Wild congratulate teammate Martin Hanzal, of the Czech Republic, on his goal as St. Louis Blues' Magnus Paajarvi, left, of Sweden, skates past during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS - Finally, the Wild got an ‘A’ for effort and a ‘W’ in the win column.

After feeling it deserved so much more in the first three games of this aggravating playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, the Wild staved off elimination and a sweep Wednesday night with a well-earned, hard-fought 2-0 win at Scottrade Center.

After an upbeat team dinner the night before that included watching other playoff hockey and some competitive ping-pong, the Wild played with a “now-or-never” attitude and finally got compensated for the hard work.

For the first time in the series, Blues goalie Jake Allen, who entered the game with 114 saves on 117 shots, looked mortal as Charlie Coyle and Martin Hanzal scored goals. On the other end of the ice, Devan Dubnyk stepped up in a giant way during a terrific 28-save effort for his second career shutout.

Dubnyk, who once led the NHL with five shutouts this season, had none since Dec. 20.

The Blues still hold a 3-1 series’ lead. But the Wild, which looked clear-minded with fresh legs after an extra day off, should have some renewed confidence after two more days off heading into Game 5 Saturday in St. Paul.

Members of the Minnesota Wild congratulate teammate Martin Hanzal, of the Czech Republic, on his goal as St. Louis Blues' Magnus Paajarvi, left, of Sweden, skates past during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

In a rare ruse to throw the Blues off his scent, Bruce Boudreau deployed four different forward lines in pregame warmups that he never planned to use in the game.

The top three lines in warmups were the same as Game 3. But once Game 4 actually began, the cunning coach, who was visibly and audibly uptight earlier in the day, scrambled everything and went with the publicized lines from Tuesday’s practice.

For the first time since Nov. 25, Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund were separated with Coyle and Granlund skating between Eric Staal, Koivu centering Nino Niederreiter and Zach Parise and Hanzal centering Jason Zucker and Jason Pominville.

After having to fend off an early Blues attack in Game 3 and giving up an early goal, the Wild looked like it was facing a nervous, flat team in the first period of Game 4.

The Blues went the first 9:57 without a shot and didn’t get their second until 1:51 left.

But finally, at the 16:50 mark, the Wild earned its first lead of a series that was 214 minutes, 2 seconds old.

The linesmen, mock-cheered throughout the first period for calling continuous icings on the Blues, actually played a role in this one by wiping out another on the Wild.

With one zebra screaming, “No ice, No ice,” Allen strayed from his net and coughed up the puck to Coyle. In the midst of a solid series, Coyle buried his second goal in two games off the post and in from the right wall for a real-life Wild lead.

– 0 for 11 on 5-on-4 power plays in the series and fresh off failing to tie the game on four power plays in Game 3 – failed to extend its lead to two goals on consecutive power plays.

But late in the period, just 42 seconds after a hustling Coyle stripped Vladimir Tarasenko of the puck on an odd-man rush, the Wild took that 2-0 lead.

Jason Pominville hit Hanzal crossing the blue line, he skated forward and wristed a 34-foot laser low stickside to beat Allen for his fifth career playoff goal and first since May 7, 2012.

Allen had been solid in the period, especially robbing Niederreiter after Alex Pietrangelo handed the 25-goal scorer a puck between the circles. But the Wild for the first time in the series actually scored more than one goal in a game.

Dubnyk, even though he had only allowed six goals in almost 10 periods entering the game, still was being poked and prodded by many entering the game. But Dubnyk was sensational, especially in the second period to preserve a one-goal lead and the third period when he made four saves on a Blues power play.

The Wild has 10 kills on 11 opportunities in the series.

The Wild also did another quality job smothering Tarasenko, the star who tied for fourth in the NHL with 39 goals in the regular season. He has no goals and two assists in four games.