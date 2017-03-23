Three or four years ago, clinching a playoff was celebrated in these parts.

But four straight playoff berths and a first-year yet veteran coach who has won eight division titles in nine previous seasons, a mere postseason appearance doesn’t call for a parade.

That’s why coach Bruce Boudreau didn’t play to celebrate that a win Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers would have secured the earliest resolve of a playoff appearance in Wild history.

“My expectations are a lot higher,” Boudreau said hours before the Wild lost 3-1 to the Flyers.

Boudreau’s objective is to play into June. But with the way the Wild has played in the month of March, the team will be lucky if it gets to play into May.

One game after the Wild beat the San Jose Sharks to snap a five-game losing streak, the Wild proved what Boudreau said after that victory: “Anybody can do anything once.”

The Wild, once again looking fatigued and lacking any resemblance to the fast, exciting team that climbed up the standings from December through February, reverted to bad habits. It turned pucks over, played unclean in its own zone, overpassed maddeningly and didn’t convert on glorious chances to fall to 3-9 this month.

With the Wild not playing nearly up to par with the playoffs looming in three weeks, the restlessness in the crowd with the team’s overall play Thursday was audible.

Clinching a playoff was still possible if the Winnipeg Jets were able to win in Los Angeles late Thursday night, but that’s not the designed way to earn a playoff participation.

– or wouldn’t muster up the fight needed to -- penetrate the middle of the Flyers’ end throughout to lose for the eighth time in the past 10 games.

Trailing by a goal in the third period, the Wild managed two shots in the first 15:03 and finished with four in the period.

The Wild fell to 4-9-1 against the Metropolitan Division, including seven consecutive losses. The Wild fell to 6-13-2 all-time vs. the Flyers.

With the score tied at 1-1 entering the second period, former Bemidji State product Matt Read scored the go-ahead goal 21 seconds into the period.

A puck caromed off Martin Hanzal’s skate in the right faceoff circle all the way back to the goalmouth. Matt Dumba grabbed the puck and didn’t make an immediate decision what to do with it. Read smacked at it and got past Devan Dubnyk.

The rest of the period was a frustrating display of sloppiness or simply not taking advantage of a goalie in Steve Mason who looked like he was fighting the puck when Zach Parise gave the Wild a 1-0 lead just 2:07 into the game.

But instead of continuing to shoot on Mason, the Wild got too cute and it proved costly.

For the first time since Jared Spurgeon missed four games in October, the Ryan Suter-Spurgeon pair was split.

Suter skated alongside Dumba, while the longtime Marco Scandella-Spurgeon pair of yesteryear was reunited.

The Wild jumped out to a 1-0 lead when third pair youngster Gustav Olofsson sent a dump from the neutral zone on net that Mason couldn’t smother. Eric Staal poked at the puck, the vulcanized rubber squirted left and Parise roofed his 17th goal for a 1-0 lead.

Seconds later, Erik Haula missed the net on a breakaway. Later, Nino Niederreiter, who has one goal in the past 18 games and none since Feb. 27, and Jason Zucker, who has one goal in the past 11 games, couldn’t execute wraparound attempts.

The missed chances hurt because one soft shift by the Wild resulted in a tie game.

After a weak forecheck by the fourth line, Sean Couturier scored the tying goal after Haula, covering for Jonas Brodin, gave the forward too much separation. He skated in on Dubnyk, who slid left and lifted his left pad, which allowed Couturier’s backhanded to slide in underneath.