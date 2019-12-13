GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Eric Staal, Wild: The center scored and recorded an assist.
2. Carson Soucy, Wild: The defenseman chipped in two assists and was strong in his own end, finishing plus-4.
3. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger had a Gordie Howe hat trick by tallying a goal, assist and a fight.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Wins for goalie Kaapo Kahkonen in four career starts.
4 Wild goals on first 11 shots.
SARAH MCLELLAN
