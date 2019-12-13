GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Eric Staal, Wild: The center scored and recorded an assist.

2. Carson Soucy, Wild: The defenseman chipped in two assists and was strong in his own end, finishing plus-4.

3. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger had a Gordie Howe hat trick by tallying a goal, assist and a fight.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Wins for goalie Kaapo Kahkonen in four career starts.

4 Wild goals on first 11 shots.

SARAH MCLELLAN