WILD RECAP

Three stars

1. Eric Staal, Wild: The center scored twice and recorded an assist.

2. Alex Stalock, Wild: The backup goalie made 16 saves in relief.

3. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger registered an assist on each of Staal’s goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Point for winger Mats Zuccarello, his first with the Wild.

3 First-period goals by the Wild, the most it’s scored in a period this season.

600 Career games for defenseman Jared Spurgeon, who became the third player in franchise history to log that many games with the Wild.

SARAH MCLELLAN