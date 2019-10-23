WILD RECAP
Three stars
1. Eric Staal, Wild: The center scored twice and recorded an assist.
2. Alex Stalock, Wild: The backup goalie made 16 saves in relief.
3. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger registered an assist on each of Staal’s goals.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Point for winger Mats Zuccarello, his first with the Wild.
3 First-period goals by the Wild, the most it’s scored in a period this season.
600 Career games for defenseman Jared Spurgeon, who became the third player in franchise history to log that many games with the Wild.
SARAH MCLELLAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Loons
FIFA inviting some non-champions to enlarged Club World Cup
even at the expense of some champions.
Vikings
Mahomes or not, Packers-Chiefs matchup takes center stage
Just last week, the Green Bay-Kansas City game was looming as one of the largest in the NFL this season.Then Patrick Mahomes went down with…
Wolves
Jimmy Butler ruled out of Heat opener for 'personal reasons'
Jimmy Butler's debut for the Miami Heat will be delayed by a few days.
Twins
The Latest: Game 1 averages 12.1 million viewers
The Latest on the World Series (all times local):
Motorsports
Renault disqualified from Japanese Grand Prix
Formula One disqualified Renault from the Oct. 13 Japanese Grand Prix on Wednesday, knocking both of the team's cars out of the points for that race because of an illegal driver aid.