8 p.m. at Edmonton • FSN, 100.3-FM

Back-to-backs are no trouble so far

Preview: This is the second stop on the western Canada segment of the Wild’s run of seven consecutive road games. The team is 2-0 this season in the second half of a back-to-back. Edmonton, which is 2-1-1 at home this season, has won three in a row after sweeping back-to-back games over the weekend at Nashville and Chicago.

Players to watch: Captain Connor McDavid has 17 points, tallying at least one in all but one of the Oilers’ games. He scored 53 seconds into overtime to beat the Blackhawks 2-1 Sunday. Center Leon Draisaitl has four goals in the past four games, and he assisted on McDavid’s OT winner. Winger Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ nine assists are tied for the team lead.

Numbers: The Wild went 1-2 vs. the Oilers last season, and outscored 7-3 in the two losses. Eight of McDavid’s goals have come on the power play. Draisaitl is shooting 30 percent (six goals, 20 shots).

Injuries: Wild F Matt Hendricks (lower body) is out. Oilers F Ty Rattie (upper body) and D Andrej Sekera (Achilles) are also out.

SARAH McLELLAN