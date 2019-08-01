Wild edibles

Minneopa State Park

7-8 p.m. Saturday

• Learn about some of the more recognizable plants growing in the area (such as the common dandelion) which can be used in salads or even as a coffee-like beverage. Meet at the group campground. (1-507-384-8890, mndnr.gov/minneopa)

Amazing park race

William O'Brien State Park

1-3 p.m. Saturday

• Grab a partner, or your family, for the park's equivalent of "The Amazing Race." Like the show, there will be puzzles to solve and activities to complete. There are prizes, so sign up at the park office to start. Call 651-539-4986 to reserve a spot. (mndnr.gov/obrien)

Fossil field trip

Whitewater State Park

10 a.m.-noon Saturday

• On this trip you will find, and can keep, fossils of plants and animals that lived hundreds of millions of years ago. What can they tell us about this area's past? (1-507-312-2300, mndnr.gov/whitewater)