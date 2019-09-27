Jordan Greenway and Jason Zucker scored goals in the second period as the Wild beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday night in Dallas in their second to last preseason exhibition game.
Greenway’s goal from in front of the net came at 26 seconds of the middle period. Joel Erikson Ek and Marcus Foligno had the assists.
Zucker made it 2-0 on a rebound at 13:13, with Ryan Hartman and defenseman Louie Belpedio getting the assists.
Dallas got its goal with 49 seconds left in the second. Radek Faksa tipped in a shot by Thomas Harley, the Stars’ first-round draft pick, from the top of the right circle.
Devan Dubnyk had 29 saves for the Wild.
