Wild
Opportunity to occupy playoff spot eludes Wild in 4-3 loss to Capitals
A poor 3½-minute stretch put Minnesota in a hole it couldn't quite overcome.
Wild
Twins
Lefthander Thorpe returns to Twins camp with some catching up to do
Lewis Thorpe convinced the Twins, just as they were convinced late last month, that stepping away from baseball for a time was the right move.
Wolves
James' triple-double lifts Lakers past Pelicans, 122-114
LeBron James keeps finding ways to assert his supremacy over the upstart New Orleans Pelicans and rookie sensation Zion Williamson — with or without the help of fellow Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis.
Wild
