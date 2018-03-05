STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger scored the game-winning goal.
2. Eric Staal, Wild: The center notched his 34th goal of the season.
3. Nick Seeler, Wild: The defenseman’s fight in the second period seemed to help galvanize the Wild.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Goals for the Wild in a span of 2 minutes, 53 seconds in the second period.
4 Points for the Jason Zucker-Staal-Mikael Granlund line.
200 Career points for Wild winger Nino Niederreiter.
28 Goals for Jason Zucker after scoring twice.
