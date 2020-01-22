7 p.m. vs. Detroit • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Break nears, but first lowly Wings

Preview: This is the Wild’s final game before an extended break for the NHL All-Star Game and bye week. C Mikko Koivu is ready to return after missing the past two games because of an illness. D Brad Hunt, who’s also been dealing with a flu bug, is still “down a little bit of weight,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. G Devan Dubnyk is scheduled to start after backing up Alex Stalock the past three games.

Players to watch: Red Wings LW Tyler Bertuzzi has a team-high 17 goals and 36 points. C Dylan Larkin has two goals and four points in his past two games. … Wild D Ryan Suter’s 21 assists since Nov. 19 are tied for first in the NHL among defensemen. D Jared Spurgeon has four points during a season-high three-game point streak.

Numbers: Wild RW Luke Kunin has eight points in his past eight games. The Wild’s power play has scored in a season-high four consecutive games. … Detroit is 0-4-1 in its past five games. Since Nov. 1, the Red Wings have won only eight games.

Injuries: Red Wings G Jonathan Bernier (lower body), Ds Mike Green (upper body) and Danny DeKeyser (back), C Frans Nielsen (upper body), LW Andreas Athanasiou (lower body) and RW Anthony Mantha (upper body) are out.

Sarah McLellan