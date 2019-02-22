Wild gameday 6:30 p.m. at Detroit • FSN Plus, 100.3-FM
Red Wings, stuck in a 0-1-2 slide, to close out brief road trip for Wild
Preview: The Wild closes out a quick two-game road trip against the Red Wings, who won the previous matchup between these two teams 5-2 on Jan.12. Since then, Detroit has remained near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings coming off an overtime loss to Chicago on Wednesday and are 0-1-2 in their past three games.
Players to watch: Red Wings F Dylan Larkin has 17 points in his last 14 games. F Anthony Mantha's four assists vs. the Blackhawks Wednesday were a career-high. F Tyler Bertuzzi recorded a hat trick against the Wild earlier this season.
Numbers: The Red Wings are 12-14-5 on home ice this season. The Wild is 5-4-1 in the second half of back-to-backs. It suffered a 4-2 loss last season in its only other visit to Little Caesars Arena.
Injuries: Wild Fs Matt Hendricks (upper body), Victor Rask (lower body) and Mikko Koivu (torn ACL and meniscus) and D Matt Dumba (torn pectoral) are out.
Sarah McLellan
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.