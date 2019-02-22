Wild gameday 6:30 p.m. at Detroit • FSN Plus, 100.3-FM

Red Wings, stuck in a 0-1-2 slide, to close out brief road trip for Wild

Preview: The Wild closes out a quick two-game road trip against the Red Wings, who won the previous matchup between these two teams 5-2 on Jan.12. Since then, Detroit has remained near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings coming off an overtime loss to Chicago on Wednesday and are 0-1-2 in their past three games.

Players to watch: Red Wings F Dylan Larkin has 17 points in his last 14 games. F Anthony Mantha's four assists vs. the Blackhawks Wednesday were a career-high. F Tyler Bertuzzi recorded a hat trick against the Wild earlier this season.

Numbers: The Red Wings are 12-14-5 on home ice this season. The Wild is 5-4-1 in the second half of back-to-backs. It suffered a 4-2 loss last season in its only other visit to Little Caesars Arena.

Injuries: Wild Fs Matt Hendricks (upper body), Victor Rask (lower body) and Mikko Koivu (torn ACL and meniscus) and D Matt Dumba (torn pectoral) are out.

Sarah McLellan