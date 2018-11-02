After playing only three minutes in one game this season, Wild defenseman Nate Prosser will head to Iowa of the American Hockey League for a conditioning stint.

The 32-year-old Prosser will get a chance to play: Iowa has three games in three nights, beginning tonight in Grand Rapids, Mich. It is at Rockford on Saturday before playing host to Rockford on Sunday.

Prosser played 3:13 in a 2-1 victory over Arizona on Oct. 16 when he dressed as the seventh defenseman, but he hasn't been able to crack the lineup because the Wild hasn't suffered an injury to a defenseman and the third pair of Greg Pateryn and Nick Seeler has been solid.

Prosser has been in 340 NHL games, mostly with the Wild, and has 10 goals.

The Wild is at St. Louis on Saturday before a three-game West Coast swing as part of a seven-game road trip, their longest of the season. The team has been home since playing at Edmonton on Tuesday night, however, and is practicing today at Tria Rink before heading to St. Louis.