The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Wild defenseman Matt Dumba the maximum $5,000 on Wednesday for slashing Vegas winger Ryan Reaves on Tuesday.
The slash went uncalled in the Wild's 4-0 victory at Xcel Energy Center but was pretty obvious on video.
Dumba hit Reaves below the belt as the Golden Knights winger came into the Wild zone. Reaves went down in pain briefly before returning to the bench; he had checked Dumba heavily earlier in the shift.
Reaves got a roughing penalty in the first period and a high-sticking minor in the third period.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From The Wild Beat
Wild
Wild defenseman Matt Dumba fined $5,000 by NHL for slashing
The NHL's department of player safety issued the fine Wednesday after Ryan Reaves of Vegas was victimized on Tuesday.
Wild
Stalock continues steady play in net to help Wild blank Golden Knights
Goalie Alex Stalock posted his third shutout of the season Tuesday in the Wild's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Wild
Wild getting used to playoff-type battles as race heats up
The Wild's last four games have been decided by one or two goals, including a 3-2 loss to the Avalanche on Sunday.
Wild
Carson Soucy returns, Devan Dubnyk starts for Wild vs. Avalanche
The Wild will go for a fourth straight win Sunday at home against Colorado.
Wild
Eriksson Ek's growth on display in statement game vs. Stars
Center Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice, including the game-winner, in the Wild's come-from-behind victory over the Stars.