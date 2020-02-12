The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Wild defenseman Matt Dumba the maximum $5,000 on Wednesday for slashing Vegas winger Ryan Reaves on Tuesday.

The slash went uncalled in the Wild's 4-0 victory at Xcel Energy Center but was pretty obvious on video.

Dumba hit Reaves below the belt as the Golden Knights winger came into the Wild zone. Reaves went down in pain briefly before returning to the bench; he had checked Dumba heavily earlier in the shift.

Reaves got a roughing penalty in the first period and a high-sticking minor in the third period.